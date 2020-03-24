🔥Eagle-eyed Coronation Street viewer notices washing machine blunder as it shifts between clips🔥

It’s a soap known for its many twists and turns, but a Coronation Street viewer spotted one storyline producers probably didn’t intend to happen.

Monday night’s episode of the long-running soap saw Gemma Winter struggle to cope with motherhood, having recently given birth to quadruplets.

The exhausted new mother is also fighting her own mental health battle, and is not reaching out to her partner Chesney for help – struggles which have left her worried about hers and their safety.

But despite the seriousness of the storyline, eagle-seyed viewer spotted a blunder which saw the washing machine in Gemma’s kitchen go walkabout during the episode.

Corrie fan Shabba Nelson took to Twitter to alert attentions to the fact that the washing machine in Gemma’s kitchen appeared to switch places with the freezer between clips.

Sharing a video of the clip, which depicted Gemma struggling with motherhood amid her babies’ constant screaming, he wrote: “I have just seen a washer machine swap places with a freezer within a second.”

And he was baffled by the apparent hilarious gaffe, sharing a number of emojis along with his post.

Other viewers also spotted the production error, with one person writing “Cor well spotted” and another adding, with perhaps a hint of sarcasm: “It can happen.”

Coronation Street fans watched Monday night’s episode with growing horror as they feared Gemma killed one of her children after she appeared to put one of her boys in the washing machine

Thankfully it all turned out to be a dream, but fans are growing concerned with the new mother’s recent behaviour and are growing worried she might do something to harm herself or the children.