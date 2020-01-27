🔥Each coronavirus patient will likely infect 2 to 3 more people: experts🔥

January 27, 2020 | 12: 34pm

Each person infected with the deadly coronavirus is likely to spread the illness to two to three people, experts said.

Scientists at Imperial College London looked at the size of the outbreak from the central Chinese city of Wuhan and determined from a computer model that patients infected 2.6 other people on average, CNN reported.

“We estimate that, on average, each case infected 2.6 (uncertainty range: 1.5-3.5) other people up to January 18, 2020, based on an analysis combining our past estimates of the size of the outbreak in Wuhan with computational modeling of potential epidemic trajectories,” the report said.

Mike Turner, who is an executive with research charity The Wellcome Trust, warned the epidemic is still in its early stages and that there’s still a lot unknown about the virus, CNN reported.

“What is becoming clear from several sources, though, is that there is substantive human-to-human transmission and that there may well be a lot of people who become infected but have no symptoms or very mild symptoms so don’t need to seek medical attention,” he said in a statement.

Turner said as a result, “it more difficult to put in place effective control measures.”

“A lot of people are working furiously to try and control this epidemic,” he told CNN.

The virus — which has no known cure –has killed at least 80 people so far and infected more than 2,700, officials said.