🔥EA Games 'cancelled Star Wars Battlefront spin-off last year'🔥

To say EA’s current handling of Star Wars games has been underwhelming would be putting it lightly.

There have been rumours of cancelled games set in the Star Wars universe ever since early 2000s, so it’s no surprise that a purported Battlefront game has reportedly been cancelled as well.

This particular one, codenamed Viking, was going to be released in 2020 for next-generation consoles, but due to conflicting timescales the project slipped into obscurity like so many others before it.

Initially reported by Kotaku, EA Vancouver was attached to the game and, eventually when video game company Criterion got involved, that’s when the problems began.

Yoda faces off again Darth Maul in Theed (Star Wars/EA)

It’s no secret that EA’s track record with Star Wars games has been at best disappointing and at worst a flagrant cash grab in recent memory.

The Battlefront 1 and 2 reboots that came out in 2015 and 2017 felt like they were scaled back versions of their original counterparts, which released in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

With limited game modes and outrageous microtransactions at launch, the most recent Battlefront 2 was an eyesore. EA has taken some steps towards fixing those problems over the years since it launched, and while there’s now a lot more to it, the game still leaves a lot to be desired.

The only notable exception to this dissapointment is the release of Jedi: Fallen Order last year in November. Headed up by EA’s Respawn Entertainment (the genius minds behind Titanfall and Apex Legends) Fallen Order was a glorious anodyne to the slew of dissapointing games in the Star Wars universe.

Respawn Entertainment is thought to currently be working on a sequel to Fallen Order while a ‘smaller, more unsual’ game is being made at EA Motive in Canada.

It’s also thought that Electronic Arts will finally be giving fans a reboot of one of the best RPG series ever – Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic made by BioWare.

Knights of the Old Republic is a fan-favourite to many and while news of a reboot has been greatly exaggerated over the years, people aren’t giving up hope any time soon.

