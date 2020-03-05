🔥E3 may be cancelled due to coronavirus fears as Los Angeles declares a state of emergency🔥

E3 organisers ESA say they are “monitoring and evaluating” the ongoing coronavirus outbreak as California declares a state of emergency.

Due to take place in Los Angeles in June, speculation that the annual gaming expo may be cancelled was prompted after the Game Developers Conference (GDC) was postponed earlier this week.

PAX East in Boston was also affected by Covid-19, as Sony, CD Projekt Red and Capcom pulled out of the conference over health concerns.

In a statement, which was updated a few hours after LA declared a state of emergency on March 4, ESA confirmed that E3 is still planned to take place between June 9-11, 2020.

With travellers from all over the world attending, the conference would be extremely high risk (e3)

The organisation said: “The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, partners, and staff is our top priority. While the ESA continues to plan for a safe and successful E3 show—we are monitoring and evaluating the situation daily.”

The post continued: “Our E3 team and partners continue to monitor Covid-19 via the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“We are actively assessing the latest information and will continue to develop measures to further reduce health risks at the show”.

Los Angeles has set up a special coronavirus website to help inform citizens about how to protect themselves and the measures being taken to safeguard locals.

There are only a few known cases in the area, and the website further clarifies that declaring an emergency was more of a pre-emptive move and “allows the city and county to qualify for additional funding needed to prepare for Covid-19 in the future if needed”.