E3 organisers ESA say they are cancelling E3 this year over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Due to take place in Los Angeles in June, the annual gaming expo’s cancellation comes with regard to the health and safety of everyone in the gaming industry.

PAX East in Boston was also affected by Covid-19, as Sony, CD Projekt Red and Capcom pulled out of the conference over health concerns.

In a statement, E3 confirmed the cancellation of the event on their website.

With travellers from all over the world attending, the conference would be extremely high risk (e3)

The organisation said: “After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles.

The post continued: “Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have.”

The Entertainment Software Association also confirmed they will reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about full refunds.

E3 could happen entirely online in theory, as they are ‘exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements’. They will share more updates on E3Expo.com.

Los Angeles has set up a special coronavirus website to help inform citizens about how to protect themselves and the measures being taken to safeguard locals.

There are only a few known cases in the area, and the website further clarifies that declaring an emergency was more of a pre-emptive move and “allows the city and county to qualify for additional funding needed to prepare for Covid-19 in the future if needed”.