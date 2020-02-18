🔥E-scooters are just as safe as cycling but regulation is necessary, says report🔥

Electric scooters are one of the fastest-growing trends in mobility but with the UK government set to launch a consultation on their usage in the next few weeks, there are concerns over the safety of the vehicles.

A study published earlier this year by the University of California, San Francisco, found that the number of scooter-related injuries and hospital admissions grew by 222 per cent between 2014 and 2018 as the numbers of scooters on the roads has increased.

However, a new study by the International Transport Forum (ITF) published today on safety and micro mobility found that e-scooter riders do not face a significantly higher risk of road traffic death or injury than cyclists do. In fact, a trip by car or by motorcycle in a dense urban area is more likely to result in a traffic fatality than a trip by a micro-vehicle, which includes skateboards and skates as well as bicycles and scooters.

As part of the study, the ITF has published 10 recommendations for policymakers and city planners to take into consideration when designing local spaces for the use of e-scooters, as well as ideas for operators and manufacturers of the vehicles.

For city planners, the report says to allocate protected space for micro-mobility, such as cycle networks, and that micro-vehicles should be regulated depending on their speeds. E-scooters and bikes should be treated as bicycles whilst those that can reach faster speeds should be regulated as mopeds. In addition, allocated parking spaces are recommended to make it easier for operators when they need to re-charge them.

For operators, the report says that the pricing mechanism for e-scooter hire should not encourage riders to take risks. The ITF says by-the-minute rental can be an incentive to speed or to ignore traffic rules, which can lead to accidents.

The report calls on manufacturers to enhance stability and road grip of e-scooters, by adding features such as larger wheel size and indicator lights.

There are other safety concerns surrounding e-scooters that aren’t addressed in the report, however. The Royal National Institute of Blind People is particularly concerned about the legalisation of e-scooters in the UK as blind and partially sighted people can’t hear them coming.

“E-scooters are dangerous for blind and partially sighted people as they are hard to hear and capable of reaching high speeds. The rise of silent vehicles such as e-scooters, but that also include electric and hybrid cars, is making it harder for people with sight loss to make independent journeys on foot as they are no longer able rely on sound to detect these vehicles,” RNIB’s policy and campaigns officer, Zoe Courtney, told the Standard.

Influencer Doina Ciobanu riding on a Lime scooter in Paris (IMaxTree)

“If there is to be a change in the law relating to powered transporters, such as e-scooters, these safety concerns must first be fully addressed. We can only support the legalisation of powered transporters on public roads if the safety of blind and partially sighted people can be guaranteed.”

The usage of e-scooters is growing in the UK despite their illegal status. A survey by Halfords and YouGov conducted with 2,000 people last November found that around 37 per cent believe e-scooters should be made legal. Around 55 per cent of respondents think the scooters will be good for the environment and 53 per cent believe they will ease congestion.

Ella Colley, head of e-mobility at the retailer, said at the time: “We have witnessed a rapidly growing interest in e-scooters as online searches on our website show. Many customers view them as a fun way to spend their free time. This research shows that there is an undeniable consumer demand for more sustainable travel options, like e-scooters, and many people want the UK laws to catch up with the rest of the world.”

