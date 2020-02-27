🔥E.coli toxin in gut can trigger bowel cancer🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A breakthrough in understanding the causes of the UK’s second biggest cancer killer was revealed today.

Scientists have discovered that a common E.coli bacteria that lives in the gut contributes to some cases.

About 42,000 cases of the disease are diagnosed each year in the UK and there are about 16,300 deaths.

Last week Dame Julie Walters revealed she had been diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer but had been given the all clear after chemotherapy.

Last week Dame Julie Walters revealed she had been diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer but had been given the all clear after chemotherapy (PA)

Today’s research, involving researchers in the UK, US and Netherlands and drawing on the UK’s 100,000 Genomes project, revealed a direct link between the bacterial toxin colibactin and the genetic causes of bowel cancer.

The toxin causes unique patterns, or “fingerprints”, in the DNA of cells lining the gut. The same fingerprints were found in the DNA of about five per cent of UK bowel cancer tumours, according to the research in Nature.

Doctors hope that this could lead to a DNA test to identify patients at higher risk of developing bowel cancer, in addition to the NHS screening test.

Professor Hans Clevers, of the Hubrecht Institute in the Netherlands, said: “These fingerprints can tell us a lot about past exposures that may have caused cancer to start.

“This is the first time we’ve seen such a distinctive pattern of DNA damage in bowel cancer, which has been caused by a bacterium that lives in our gut.”

Professor Philip Quirke, of Leeds university, said: “Our goal is to understand the causes of bowel cancer, so discovering the role of colibactin represents an important step.

“But this is all in the future, so for now people should continue to eat a healthy diet and participate in bowel cancer screening.”

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, said: “The research adds to the growing body of evidence about the role that bacteria and other microorganisms that live in our gut may play in bowel cancer development.

“Including wholegrains, fibre and fish in your diet, being of a healthy body weight, regular physical activity, avoiding processed meats and limiting red meat can all make a real difference.”