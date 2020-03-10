🔥Dyson launches £400 hair straighteners – and they're cordless🔥

Dyson has just revealed a brand new hair product that’s set to make waves across the beauty world.

Named Dyson Corrale, it’s the first hair straightener from the brand, joining the Dyson Airwrap styler and Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in its beauty electricals offering.

Dyson

The new arrival features a selection of high-tech features to style hair without frazzling strands with excessive heat.

It’s the only straightener with patented flexing plates that shape and gather hair, applying heat evenly to each strand, reducing the chance of frizz and those annoying flyaways. This means you won’t have to go over sections as many times, reducing heat exposure to your hair.

Dyson Corrale ​key features

You can say goodbye to straightener-induced heat damage too; the Corrale comes with intelligent heat control that uses a platinum sensor to continually read hair (100 times a second in fact) and adjusts heat accordingly.

There are three levels of heat: 165°, 185° and a sweltering 210° celsius to help you get the smooth, swishy panels of hair that up until now existed only in your dreams. You can also use the tool to create bouncy red carpet curls as well as beach waves.

The straightener works on all hair types, with tests performed globally by 800 people in five countries. It even works on straightening beard hair, as one Dyson engineer can attest.

And the cherry on top? The Dyson Corrale is cordless.

No more tripping over wires or rotating around the mains socket. Once you’ve fully charged the four-cell lithium-ion battery, just detach the 360° magnetic charging cable and enjoy up to half an hour of cord-free styling, anywhere, anytime (even on planes, thanks to the flight safe mode).

Mind you, at £400 each, it’s not the sort of thing you’d sling into your festival backpack this summer.

£400 | Dyson | Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter