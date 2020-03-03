🔥Dylan Farrow blasts publisher for upcoming Woody Allen memoir🔥

Dylan Farrow issued a scathing statement on Twitter in response to the news that her adoptive father Woody Allen will be releasing a memoir in April. Farrow has alleged Allen sexually assaulted her when she was a child — allegations the actor/director has always denied.

Farrow took aim at Grand Central Publishing, a division of the Hachette Book Group, for publishing the book titled “Apropos of Nothing,” a decision the company announced Monday in a press release. Farrow wrote: “Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men.” (Her brother, Ronan Farrow, shared a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on Harvey Weinstein.)

She said she had not been contacted by fact-checkers to verify any details of the memoir — while noting that her own story has been subjected to “endless scrutiny.””This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money and notoriety affords,” she wrote. “Hachette’s complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it.”

My statement on the disappointing and, frankly shocking, news from @HachetteUS today. pic.twitter.com/h0zuAi0T7l— Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) March 3, 2020

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Allen’s memoir was rejected by a number of publishing houses in 2018 and 2019 after Farrow’s allegations once again made headlines, reports The New York Times. In January 2018, Farrow told her story to “CBS This Morning” for the first time on television. At the age of 7, Farrow said she told her mother, actress Mia Farrow, that Allen had molested her. He denied it and was never charged with a crime, but the allegations figured prominently in a legal battle when the couple split. Dylan Farrow has stood by her account for more than two decades. She first went public in 2014 with an open letter in The New York Times.

Grand Central Publishing did not directly state in its press release whether the book deals with Farrow’s sexual assault allegation.”The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print,” the publisher said in the statement Monday. “Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.”The autobiography will be published in France, Germany, Italy and Spain this spring, followed by publications in other countries around the world.