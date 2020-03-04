🔥Dylan and Ronan Farrow slam 'deeply upsetting' news that Woody Allen's memoirs will be published by Hachette🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Book publisher Hachette is under fire from Woody Allen’s children Dylan and Ronan Farrow for acquiring the rights to Allen’s memoirs Apropos of Nothing.

Dylan, who has maintained for three decades that her father sexually abused her as a child, said it was an “utter betrayal” and that the publisher’s fact checkers had not contacted her about the memoir – calling it an “egregious abdication of Hachete’s most basic responsibility.”

An email, sent by her brother Ronan to Hachette (who he has been published by in the past), also accused the group of “being asked to assist in efforts by abusive men to whitewash their crimes” and demanded: “Imagine if this was your sister.”

Allen has continually denied Dylan’s allegations.

The book is set to be published on April 7 and a Grand Central press release stated the book was a ‘comprehensive account of [Allen’s] life, both personal and professional’. It stated that ‘Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends and the loves of his life.’

Dylan was the first to release a statement on Twitter, calling the announcement “disappointing and, frankly shocking, news”. She wrote, “Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalised on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men.”

Ronan’s book, Catch and Kill, was published by Hachette last year and was a deep dive into Ronan’s landmark investigation into sexual abuse allegations against convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

Ronan’s reporting on Weinstein, along with journalists Jodi Kantor and Meghan Twohey, helped kickstart the Time’s Up movement. It also touched on other allegations against other men accused of sexual abuse, including his father Allen.

Apropos of Nothing is set to be published by Grand Central Publishing, one of Hachette’s imprints which has also published Un-Trumping America by Dan Pfeiffer – who is a co-host on the podcast Pod Save America, which Ronan’s fiance Jon Lovett also works on.

Dylan continued, “For the record, I was never contacted by any fact checkers to verify the information in this ‘memoir,’ demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility. On the other hand, my story has undergone endless scrutiny and has never been published without extensive fact checking.”

“This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money, and notoriety affords,” she continued. “Hachette’s complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it.”

The New York Times also acquired an email that Ronan sent to Hachette CEO Michael Pietsch following the announcement, which read, “Your policy of editorial independence among your imprints does not relieve you of your moral and professional obligations as the publisher of ‘Catch and Kill,’ and as the leader of a company being asked to assist in efforts by abusive men to whitewash their crimes.”

He also severed ties with the publishing house, writing, “Obviously I can’t in good conscience work with you any more. Imagine this were your sister.”

Pietsch told the New York Times that he had called Ronan after the journalist’s agent had revealed he was ‘unhappy about the publication.’ He said, “We do not allow anyone’s publishing program to interfere with anyone else’s. Each book has its own mission. Our job as a publisher is to help the author achieve what they have set out to do in the creation of their book.”

“Grand Central publishing believes strongly that there’s a large audience that wants to hear the story of Woody Allen’s life as told by Woody Allen himself. That’s what they’ve chosen to publish,” he continued. He also declined to share information regarding how much Allen was paid for the book.

Ronan also released his own statement on Twitter yesterday, in which he announced that he had severed ties with Hachette. He brandished the publisher “wildly unprofessional” and stated that the acquisition “shows a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse.”

He began, “I was disappointed to learn through press reports that Hachette, my publisher, acquired Woody Allen’s memoir after other major publishers refused to do so and concealed the decision from me and its own employes while we were working on Catch and Kill – a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse.”

“Hachette did not fact check the Woody Allen book,” he continued. “My sister Dylan has never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterisation of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen – a credible allegation, maintained for almost three decades, backed up by contemporaneous accounts and evidence.”

“It’s wildly unprofessional for Hachette to behave this way. But it also shows a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse, regardless of any personal connection or breach of trust here,” he said.

“I’ve encouraged Hachette, out of respect for its readers, authors and reputation, to conduct a thorough fact check of Woody Allen’s account, in particular any claim that implies my sister is not telling the truth. I’ve also told Hachette that a publisher that would conduct itself in this way is one I can’t work with in good conscience,” Ronan finished.

His statement was retweeted by his sister, who said that she was “proud of my brother and his uncompromising integrity.”

Hachette UK confirmed to the Evening Standard that they would not be publishing Apropos of Nothing in the UK. The Evening Standard has reached out to Hachette Book Group USA, who will be publishing the memoirs, for comment.

Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan, who worked closely with Ronan on his investigation, also responded to the news by tweeting out a picture of Hachette Book Group CEO Michael Pietsch. She wrote, “SHAME ON YOU MICHAEL PIETSCH. SHAME ON @HachetteBooks.”

“You profited greatly by publishing [Ronan’s book] Catch & Kill, but that’s not enough for you. What an evil double cross, betraying @ronanfarrow by publishing Woody Allen’s memoirs. Are you kidding me, Hachette? This will not stand. #shame” she continued.

Dylan Farrow alleges that she was sexually abused by Allen at the age of 7 years old. The charges against Woody Allen have been investigated twice, however nothing was ever filed against him. Attorney Frank Maco decided in 1993 that he would not prosecute Woody Allen despite having “probable cause”, due to the trauma it would inflict on Dylan but said that he believed she had been sexually abused.

Allen has vehemently denied all allegations.