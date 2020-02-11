🔥Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union reveal 12-year-old child now goes by Zaya and say they're 'proud parents'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Basketball legend Dwyane Wade has been dad goals since his first son was born in 2002, but after his most recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he truly became the father of the decade (yes, the one that just started).

Wade opened up to DeGeneres about supporting his 12-year-old child’s gender identity path, saying, “Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so, I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth and I want to be referenced as she and her, I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.”

“Me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ community and we’re proud allies as well. We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously. So, when our child comes home with a question…it’s our job as parents to listen to that to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can, and that doesn’t change now that sexuality is involved,” Wade explained.

(Instagram)

After Wade’s interview, Union tweeted a video of Wade and Zaya having an open discussion about how important it is to lead an authentic life.

In the video, Zaya is driving a golf cart while she explains her feelings to her dad. “What’s the point of being on this earth if you’re gonna try to be someone you’re not? It’s like you’re not even living as yourself, which is like the dumbest concept to me.” She goes on to say, “Even through hard times, you gotta push through.”

Union then thanked her followers for their support and said she was especially thankful to those she had reached out to in the LGBTQ community, including the cast of the FX show Pose. Angelica Ross, who stars on Pose, tweeted about how much it meant to her that Union trusted her enough to call her for advice.

This isn’t the first time Wade and Union have shown support for Zaya. Union took Zaya to the Miami Pride parade in 2019 and Wade proudly posted the pictures on Instagram.