🔥Dwayne Johnson Wants Henry Cavill In Black Adam But WB Reportedly Doesn’t🔥

If you’re looking to try and rehabilitate and re-establish your comic book franchise as a viable alternative to the Marvel Studios juggernaut after some early teething problems, then casting the biggest movie star in the world to lead one of your superhero blockbusters is far from a terrible idea.

That’s exactly what Warner Bros. and DC have done, with Dwayne Johnson finally set to suit up and play the title character in Black Adam after being attached to the project for over a decade. Having someone with Johnson’s massive appeal and global fanbase is going to put a lot more eyes on the product, and given how hands-on he’s known to be in the development and outcome of all of his movies, no doubt the studio will be bending over backwards to make sure he gets what he wants.

The Hobbs & Shaw star has already been hitting the gym hard in order to get into superhero shape, which is a terrifying thought because it seems impossible for the guy to bulk up any more, and has been posting ominous teases on social media that the hierarchy of the entire DCEU is about to change.

Johnson has said in the past that he wants to go toe-to-toe with Henry Cavill’s Superman at some point in the future, too, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max and that John Cena is playing Vin Diesel’s brother in Fast & Furious 9, both of which we now know to be true – that he might not get his wish.

According to our intel, the man formerly known as The Rock is pushing hard to bring Cavill in for Black Adam’s post-credits scene to set up a future showdown, but given the continued uncertainty surrounding the Englishman’s time as the Man of Steel, Warner Bros. aren’t too keen on the idea and would rather use a stand-in, similar to how Superman was briefly glimpsed in Shazam!

While nothing is set in stone just yet, that’s another kick in the teeth for Cavill, whose future as Superman hasn’t gotten any clearer in recent months. He’s never been given the chance to really show what he can do as the iconic hero and facing off against someone like Johnson’s imposing Black Adam would certainly be one way to go about it. But from what we’re hearing, it unfortunately sounds like WB will probably end up recasting the role, with a stand-in used for the aforementioned post-credits tease.