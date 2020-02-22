🔥Dwayne Johnson Reportedly In Talks To Play Knuckles In Sonic The Hedgehog 2🔥

While critics have been a bit on the fence in regards to Sonic The Hedgehog, it seems audiences are falling head over heels for the lovable gaming icon’s big screen debut.

The first live-action adaptation of Sega’s mascot, voiced here by Ben Schwartz, also stars James Marsden (as Tom Wachowski) and Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik) and has been labelled a solid family film for audiences of all ages to enjoy. Much praise has been showered upon Carrey, too, who brings his trademark comedy to the role.

And now, with a solid opening weekend under its belt, it seems Paramount is already making plans for a sequel, with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reportedly a sure thing now. At least, that’s according to our sources – the same ones who told us National Treasure 3 was happening months ago and that Aladdin was getting a sequel. But better yet is that we’re hearing the studio is talking to Dwayne Johnson to play Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Earlier this week, we heard reports that the man known as The Rock could be involved in the follow-up and now, our sources say that while it’s not a sure thing just yet, he is indeed in talks and again, the role he’d be taking on would be Knuckles. For those unfamiliar with the character, Wikipedia will tell you that he “debuted in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in 1994 after Doctor Eggman tricks him into opposing Sonic and Tails. He first became playable in Sonic & Knuckles later that year,” and “learns of Eggman’s trickery and teams up with Sonic and Tails during that game’s events.”

How Knuckles would factor into Sonic the Hedgehog 2 isn’t entirely clear just yet, but having a mega star like Dwayne Johnson bring him to life would no doubt give the sequel a huge boost at the box office and just the very fact that The Rock is interested certainly bodes well for the franchise’s future.