Dwayne Johnson is one of the hardest working men in Hollywood, not to mention being respected and beloved by pretty much everyone he’s ever worked with. So, when Johnson decides to take time out of his busy schedule to pay tribute to you, it can only be because you do one hell of a job. Such is the case with camera operator Geoff Haley, who just got a special shout out from Johnson while filming their new movie for Netflix, Red Notice.

Geoff Haley has spent a lot of his working career as a camera operator on some pretty big films, he’s also worked with Dwayne Johnson on several movies, so when The Rock found out that Haley won an award for his work, he chose to pay tribute to him on Instagram from the set of Red Notice. Take a look:

Awww! I want to work with The Rock, too! It’s pretty clear that Dwayne Johnson appreciates all the hard work that Geoff Haley does, both in general and when he’s worked with Johnson. As was mentioned in his caption, Haley and Johnson are currently filming Red Notice together, and from the looks of the photos we can see they have quite a fun time working with each other.

Dwayne Johnson wasn’t kidding when he said that some of his biggest hits have seen him being shot by Geoff Haley. Together, they’ve already worked on movies like Fast Five, Furious 7, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level. Now the two are palling around on Red Notice in between takes, something that will likely continue once the cameras begin to roll on Black Adam.

As you can see from The Rock’s post, Geoff Haley won a very prestigious award for his work on the Oscar-winning film Joker. The Society of Camera Operators named Haley the Camera Operator of the Year, and it’s an award he’s been nominated for three times previously, for The Fighter, American Hustle and Steve Jobs. Haley was also nominated for his time on Joker by the British Society of Cinematographers, and has worked on other big name movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Captain Marvel, Star Trek Beyond and Easy A.

Red Notice is shaping up to be yet another major movie for Geoff Haley and Dwayne Johnson. The film was bought from Universal by Netflix when the former balked at the budget, and will also star Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in a story that will follow the world’s greatest tracker (Johnson’s FBI profiler character), the world’s most wanted art thief (Gadot) and the world’s greatest con man (Reynolds) when an Interpol issued Red Notice is put out to global law enforcement agencies to hunt down and capture the most wanted criminals.

Considering the look of the many other movies that Dwayne Johnson and Geoff Haley have worked on, Red Notice is going to be one to watch out for when it finally hits Netflix. Right now, we don’t know when the film will debut, but stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest!