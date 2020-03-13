Grab your calendars and save the date: DC’s Black Adam will begin shooting this summer.

Via Instagram, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reminded his 174 million followers that the upcoming DCEU pic will head before the cameras later this year. Which is music to our ears, frankly, seeing as the actor has been signed on to play the beloved antihero since as far back as *checks calendar2008. We kid you not.

Seriously, it’s been a long, long wait to see The Rock bring Black Adam to life and based on his latest workout photo, he’s ready to bring his A-game to the role. And let’s just say that the DC Universe is not ready.

You can check out his most recent gym shot, along with the caption that accompanied it (and a few previous pics that he’s shared), down below:

same game, different levels same hell, different devils Training for Black Adam, where the devils may change, but hell still stays the same. #dcuniverse #blackadam shooting begins this summer @jonbrandoncruz

Indeed, if there’s one person on this planet who was basically born to play a superhuman in a comic book movie, it’s Dwayne Johnson, and frankly, it’s a wonder it’s taken this long to happen. But The Rock is a busy, busy man. One of the busiest in Hollywood, no doubt. In no time at all, though, he’ll finally slip into the spandex and get around to doing what he should’ve done a long time ago.

Whether the film itself will be any good or not, that remains to be seen, but Dwayne Johnson was born for this role and with Black Adam due to start shooting this summer, we can’t wait to get a look at him in costume and on set.

Whether the film itself will be any good or not, that remains to be seen, but Dwayne Johnson was born for this role and with Black Adam due to start shooting this summer, we can't wait to get a look at him in costume and on set.