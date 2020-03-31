🔥Dwayne Johnson Is Already Talking Smack About Black Adam Beating The Justice League🔥

The DC Extended Universe is an ever expanding place, with plenty of iconic comic book characters being adapted for the big screen. One of the projects that has been sitting in development hell is Black Adam, which will be produced and starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The villain-centric blockbuster was set to finally start up production this summer, although concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic has seemingly put these plans in jeopardy. But regardless, Johnson has already started smack talking the Justice League. And given his career in wrestling, he’s real good at it.

Dwayne Johnson has been attached to the Black Adam movie for over a decade, and is clearly excited to finally begin filming. This isn’t the first villain-centric movie to hit the DCEU, as Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad all did the same. But Dwayne Johnson’s DC character is far more powerful. In fact, Johnson thinks he could take on the Justice League easily, recently saying:

What chance does the Justice League have against an angry Black Adam? What’s that term, no chance in hell.

Them be some fighting words. It looks like Dwayne Johnson is ready to take on DC’s heroes, including the Justice League. Although smart money says his first major adversary will be Zachary Levi’s Shazam.

Dwayne Johnson’s delightful DC smack talk comes from Dwayne Johnson’s recent Instagram story. As the public practices self-isolation, Johnson has been regularly communicating with fans via social media, and doing informal Q&As. And when one fan asked how his upcoming DC villain would fare against the shared universe’s mightiest heroes, he was prepared to throw some shade.

Of course, Dwayne Johnson is obviously very proficient in the ways of smack talk. Before he became one of the busiest people in show business, his roots came from portraying his alter ego The Rock on WWE. On top of the physical aspect of this job, he was also required to talk plenty of smack and think of insults on the fly. The Rock did just that, eventually departing the WWE with plenty of catch phrases and iconic matches.

Black Adam is one of the many DC movies that has had an especially long gestating process. Following the disappointing performance of Justice League, Warner Bros. pivoted away from crossovers and onto director-driven projects. It’s a strategy that seems to have paid off, although movies like Black Adam, The Batman, and the Flash movie were all delayed.

Fans were wondering if Dwayne Johnson might have a cameo in Shazam!, given that the title character is inevitably going to face off against Black Adam. Ultimately DC decided to hold off, and Johnson will be able to debut as the character in his solo flick. Let’s just hope that the movie is able to kick up filming this summer as planned.

