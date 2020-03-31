🔥Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Isn’t Sharing His Workout Routine Anymore🔥

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues devastating the world, one actor is trying an empathetic approach to his social media updates.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram recently to share a message from his self-quarantine, but he’s purposefully avoiding posting anything about his workout routines out of compassion for those who are stuck indoors without such privileges during the outbreak.

He clarifies his feelings on the matter as well by saying:

‘Hey guys, look at me, look at the great work outs I’m having. Look at this place, the iron paradise, wow I feel great. 280 lbs and I feel good, huh. How about you guys, I mean be creative in your house!’ No, no. I definitely don’t want to do that. Again maybe I’m oversensitive and that’s OK. I am who I am. I am empathetic and I know that millions and millions and millions of you around the world it’s killing you not to be able to go to a gym… you can only do so much shit in your house and be creative before it drives you batshit crazy.

Of course, Dwayne Johnson isn’t the only celebrity who has taken to social media to share updates, advice, or entertainment during this time of mass isolation. Arnold Schwarzenegger has been fairly active on Twitter where he’s consistently tried to urge others to practice social distancing and even asked spring breakers to stay home this year to avoid being exposed to the virus. Meanwhile, Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, has kept fans entertained with Star Trek captain log parodies on his Twitter account, and Ryan Reynolds has brought his usual brand of sarcasm into the mix. It’s nice to see people with such mass influence bringing plenty of much-needed humor during such dark times.

And dark times these are, indeed. COVID-19 has now infected over 720,000 people worldwide and is responsible for at least 34,000 deaths. After being declared a pandemic a few weeks ago, governments around the world have enforced extensive travel and social bans in an attempt to slow down the spread of the virus. The United States has become the new epicenter of the outbreak with over 140,000 cases and 25,000 deaths, prompting extended social distancing guidelines that will stay into effect until at least April 30 as the country fights to flatten the curve.

It’s likely to be a long road ahead during the coronavirus pandemic, so be sure to stay inside, wash your hands and stay tuned here for more.