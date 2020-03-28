During pandemic, Missouri Department of Revenue workers continue handling tax returns

JEFFERSON CITY — The majority of Department of Revenue employees are continuing to report for work at state offices, despite the ongoing risk of spreading the new coronavirus through close contact with others.State officials have deemed their work essential as tax filings stream in, Ken Zellers, director of the Department of Revenue, said Thursday in an email.Their efforts come as Gov. Mike Parson promises “major” changes to the state’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 as businesses shutter and unemployment claims skyrocket. The state had anticipated fiscal growth of 1.9%.Zellers said more than 40% of the Department of Revenue’s employees — 474 workers out of the department’s approximately 1,150-member workforce — were working remotely or were taking leave as the state responds to the virus.The department said Friday that in addition, 80 members of the department’s taxation team were transitioning to remote work.“For as much as possible, we have made accommodations for staff members to work remotely,” Zellers said.Other workers still must come in to do the state’s business.Zellers said that because so many revenue workers are already working remotely, more social distancing can occur.“This social distancing practice not only helps those team members, it also limits risk for our team members who are still in the building,” he said in a statement. “Given the highly sensitive nature of the work we do, dealing with protected taxpayer information and the like, it is not possible for our entire staff to work remotely.”Zellers said the department was weighing whether to stagger shifts to further reduce office density.Anne Marie Moy, department spokeswoman, said Friday that staff working remotely include those in the administration division, legislative and communication departments, attorneys working in the general counsel’s office, tax investigation and compliance bureaus, and field tax auditors.Zellers said the department was “strongly encouraging” workers to maintain 6 feet of distance from one another, in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.The Post-Dispatch sent the department a photo Thursday provided by a source that appeared to show revenue department workers in close proximity, less than 6 feet apart.The photo shows at least five people sitting at a table, next to one another, surrounded by stacks of paper. The peoples’ faces were blurred.Several more people are shown in the background, working on computers. Three people are shown looking at another person’s computer screen, over the person’s shoulder.Moy said the photo appeared to be taken in the Harry S Truman State Office Building, where the Department of Revenue is based, but she said officials had no way of knowing when the photo was taken.“Most of the department’s staff work in cubicles or offices,” Moy said. “To reiterate, leadership is continually stressing the importance of social distancing and following CDC guidelines.”“We are very grateful to our team members whose work necessitates their physical presence in the office,” Zellers said.Moy said the department has ordered more hand sanitizer, which is scheduled to arrive next week, and said leadership has distributed Lysol to all offices.“Gloves are made available to staff,” Moy said. “We have not been able to secure masks, due to the shortage, although staff are certainly free to bring or make their own if they have them.”The Department of Revenue recently extended the income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.State officials said on March 20 a suite in the sprawling Truman building, which houses offices of numerous state agencies, was closed after a state employee tested positive for COVID-19.Parson’s administration said the suite had been cleaned, and that employees were either on leave or working remotely. The affected suite houses the Department of Economic Development, said Chris Moreland, spokesman for the Office of Administration.The person was last in the office on March 13.The positive case marked the second time an office in the building had been closed because of coronavirus concerns.Workers in an eighth-floor office worked from home after one of their colleagues was tested. Laboratory tests later showed that person, an employee of the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, was not infected.“Employees who were located in those suites are able to work remotely,” Moreland said Thursday.

