🔥Duran Duran to headline BST Hyde Park 2020: How to get tickets🔥

Duran Duran have been unveiled as the final headliners at this summer’s BST Hyde Park.

The famed new wave band will be supported by Gwen Stefani and Nile Rodgers and Chic at the show, which is set to take place on Sunday July 12.

It will be Duran Duran’s first gig in the capital in half a decade, and will likely feature cuts from the band’s upcoming album, due for release some time this summer.

“I look at film of the Rolling Stones at Hyde Park back in ’69 and think of all the great acts who’ve performed there since,” said frontman Simon Le Bon. “It really is an honour to add the name Duran Duran to that roster, and to play our music at one of the world’s greatest inner city locations at BST Hyde Park.”

Other headliners at this year’s concert series include Post Malone, Little Mix, Kendrick Lamar, Pearl Jam and Taylor Swift.

How to get tickets to see Duran Duran at BST Hyde Park

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday March 13, with prices starting at £65. They will be available to buy here.

BST Hyde Park 2020 line-up so far

July 2

Post Malone

July 4

Little Mix

Rita Ora

Kesha

Zara Larsson

July 5

Kendrick Lamar

James Blake

Brittany Howard

July 10

Pearl Jam

Pixies

White Reaper

July 11

Taylor Swift

July 12

Duran Duran

Gwen Stefani

Nile Rodgers and Chic