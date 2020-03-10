🔥Duran Duran to headline BST Hyde Park 2020: How to get tickets🔥
Duran Duran have been unveiled as the final headliners at this summer’s BST Hyde Park.
The famed new wave band will be supported by Gwen Stefani and Nile Rodgers and Chic at the show, which is set to take place on Sunday July 12.
It will be Duran Duran’s first gig in the capital in half a decade, and will likely feature cuts from the band’s upcoming album, due for release some time this summer.
“I look at film of the Rolling Stones at Hyde Park back in ’69 and think of all the great acts who’ve performed there since,” said frontman Simon Le Bon. “It really is an honour to add the name Duran Duran to that roster, and to play our music at one of the world’s greatest inner city locations at BST Hyde Park.”
Other headliners at this year’s concert series include Post Malone, Little Mix, Kendrick Lamar, Pearl Jam and Taylor Swift.
How to get tickets to see Duran Duran at BST Hyde Park
Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday March 13, with prices starting at £65. They will be available to buy here.
BST Hyde Park 2020 line-up so far
July 2
Post Malone
July 4
Little Mix
Rita Ora
Kesha
Zara Larsson
July 5
Kendrick Lamar
James Blake
Brittany Howard
July 10
Pearl Jam
Pixies
White Reaper
July 11
Taylor Swift
July 12
Duran Duran
Gwen Stefani
Nile Rodgers and Chic