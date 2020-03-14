Dulwich Hamlet chairman Ben Clasper has needed the Football Association to cover the expenses of non-League clubs if the National League follows professional football in suspending the campaigns on the risk of coronavirus.

The National League board could have a crisis meeting on Monday to choose another steps after opting against following a Premier League and EFL, on Friday postponed all fixtures until the following month at the initial who.

Dulwich, that are threatened by relegation from the National League South, hosted Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday afternoon but Clasper is convinced it’ll be their last fixture for the near future.

The chairman can be involved concerning the club staying afloat if the growing season is suspended and said the FA should part of to aid the Hamlet.

“I am staggered if this isn’t the final men’s competitive game for the near future,” Clasper told Standard Sport. “All of the people discussing finishing this year, I really like that optimism but think it’s somewhere within wishful thinking and irresponsibility.

In Pictures | Dulwich Hamlet play amid coronavirus | 14/03/2020

“We have to be considering what goes on next season. Facts let you know that. If this [the coronavirus outbreak] isn’t likely to peak until June, we can not finish the growing season in July. There’s not just a single player contracted to achieve that.

“All clubs as of this level cash have flow predicated on gate income versus expenses. If this is actually the last game of the season, they can not be in a posture of still incurring all of the costs with zero income.

“They’ll simply maintain a posture where everyone defaults. I’ve written to the National League again today saying what I believe we ought to do. My preference will be a big decision now to invest. Most of us calculate the price of the players, that are the most crucial visitors to cover, who’ve wages and families to provide for, and we look at what it could cost for the FA to cover the expenses.

“You can find a huge selection of clubs that receive no media income. Here, 95 percent of our income originates from match-days if you don’t have a plan set up being an authority, that your FA are for all of us, to aid clubs ready of liabilities no income, they dismally are likely to fail.

(Getty Images)

“Now you have to create a decisive decision for the long-term because I’m really uncomfortable with having a rest,” he added. “There’s zero logic inside it. Everybody knows or have already been told that the peak of the virus could possibly be 10 weeks. If I’m being told to invite this crowd back before it occurs, why? They’re afraid to create a long-term decision.”

Dulwich were anticipating a crowd much like their house average of around 2,400, with Clasper saying that some regulars had stayed away over coronavirus fears but expecting several day-trippers who usually attend professional matches.

“The three major things [were have said to fans] would be to limit contact, so basic things such as no cash at the bottom,” Clasper said. “The next thing is our staff our gloved up and serving with protection.

“The 3rd thing may be the standard NHS advice around cleanliness and hygiene. I also make reference to government advice that being outdoors isn’t a risk. So it’s about limiting contact. So we don’t possess a charity collection, raffle tickets, I told them to provide away programmes free of charge so they’re not handling money. The shop is closed.”