🔥Duke and Duchess of Sussex caught off guard by veteran's surprise marriage proposal at awards night🔥

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have congratulated a veteran and his new fiancée after they got engaged in front of the royal couple.

Welsh Guards veteran Danny Holland popped the question to Lauren Price during the Endeavour Fund Awards in London.

Mr Holland, 29, from Wrexham in North Wales, got down on one knee on stage after winning the recognising achievement award.

Sitting just metres away on front row seats were Harry and Meghan who, like most of the audience, were caught off guard.

Danny Holland with his now-fiancee Lauren Price got engaged in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)

Meghan smiled and placed her hands in the centre of her chest, while Harry applauded the couple.

Mr Holland’s partner Ms Price, 24, said yes.

Mr Holland said: “With winning (the award) as well, there was no better time to do it.

“Although she always said she didn’t want it with a lot of other people around.”

Ms Price said they were both invited to speak to the duke and duchess privately after the ceremony at Mansion House finished.

She said: “They just congratulated us. They asked us how we felt and if I was expecting it. They said they were really happy for us.”

Mr Holland was left with mental health difficulties after being hit by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.

He is now a racing driver, supported by Mission Motorsport, and is working towards becoming an instructor to help others in their rehabilitation.