🔥Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy romantic hilltop stroll on Ireland visit🔥

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a romantic clifftop walk as they spent some quality time together in Ireland.

Walking hand in hand and with a stunning coastline as a backdrop, William and Kate strolled along a path taking in the scenery.

The couple could have been any other husband and wife admiring the views of the Howth Cliff walk, a popular tourist spot north of Dublin that attracts thousands of visitors every year.

In brilliant winter sunshine they followed the trail to the summit which gave them panoramic views and hugged as they posed for a picture.

Waiting at the top was Ireland’s environment minister Richard Bruton who greeted them after they completed the steep climb.

Kate and William on their trip (PA)

After meeting the couple the politician said: “They remarked on how you couldn’t come to Ireland and not see the coastline so they got their wish.

“And they saw it in a benign light, normally there is a wind howling – it’s really beautiful today, they couldn’t be luckier.”

It came after William revealed today he had been inspired by his father to get out and lay hedgerows to improve the countryside.

The future king revealed his secret pastime as he and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, visited the Teagasc Research Farm in Co Meath to learn more about its pioneering research to promote sustainable farming in Ireland.

The couple were shown around by Edward O’Riordan, Enterprise Leader, who explained that the two main aims of the centre were to explore more sustainable beef farming and study the molecular biology of the animals, seeing how their DNA affects their behaviour.

Speaking after their meeting Mr O’Riordan described the couple as “absolutely charming, so interesting and interested”.

He said: “They are a lovely couple. Really interested in what was happening, really well informed. We went through the issue of sustainable livestock production, the environment, society and economics and they were interested in all of that.

“They showed a great depth of understanding of the subject. Very easy to talk to, very engaging, very related. You couldn’t ask for a nicer couple.

“The duke told me that he was very interested in hedging and hedge planting. He said that when he was vey young his father would take him out laying hedges but that he had now mastered the art, apparently, too. He says that he appreciates the art of planting hedges and the importance of it to the environment and the need to maintain forestry and wildlife.”

The pair visiting a village store (PA)

He added: “The Duchess was just a engaging, if not more so. So easy to talk to. Just lovely.

“If you didn’t know they were a royal collie you would just think they were nice young people.”

Dressed casually – the duchess in a Dubarry jacked and knee-high boots – first viewed a cattle field where there were several sets of young twins, apparently quite unusual for cows, and then the maternity shed.

They also had the chance to chat to a group of local farmers.

William asked them: “Are young people getting into farming? Does the future look bright?”

Looking concerned as the farmer told him, one by one, no, he said: “The schools, they need to be more proactive in putting the message put about where our food comes from.”

He also asked: “Do you think people appreciate your role as custodians of the land. The importance of sustainable farming and hedgerows?”

Before they left the couple met a group of schoolchildren from Kiltale National School who gave then a presentation about food, farming and nutrition

Evelyn Donoghue, 12, said afterwards: “They were really interested and the duchess said a lot about our health had do with sleeping and getting outdoor and getting fresh air.”

Asked how it was to meet the couple, she declared: “Splendid!”

As he left William said: “We want to do more on rural issues. We care about the countryside.”

Michael Creed, Minister for Agricultural, Food and Marines said the Irish government was hugely appreciative of the royal visit, particularly post Brexit.

He said: “Our relationship with the UK at a political level are reflective of the broad ties that in bind us. We have had the Queen visit, Prince Charles and Camilla, so this is a continuation of the friendship. I think it’s really important still, perhaps more important, because of the changes. It’s our long term mission to have a very close relationship with the UK, including a trading relationship.”

Ninety per cent of Ireland’s beef is exported, and of that around half goes to the UK.

Mr Creed continued: “It is our biggest market…so we want as close a trading relationship as possible. We are obviously remaining in the European Union and we are hopefully that we can get that outcome in the context of the trading relationship. ”