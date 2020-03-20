🔥Duffy unveils comeback music weeks after telling of rape and kidnap ordeal🔥

Duffy has unveiled her first original song for a decade, just weeks after revealing a rape and kidnap ordeal led to her disappearing from the public eye for years.

The pop star, 35, last month told how she was “raped, drugged and held captive” for several days, adding that many of her fans wondered what happened to her.

Her new song, titled Something Beautiful, was played by BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley on Thursday evening.

Whiley said Duffy had written to the show to send in the track.

Singer Duffy performs on stage at the Sydney Opera House in 2009 (Getty Images)

According to Whiley, the message said: “You might have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer.

“I tried to follow it up with a spoken interview but it is harder than I thought.

“I will follow up in writing soon.”

The email added: “It is just something for you to play people on the radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits.

“I don’t plan to release it, I just thought it is something that might be nice for people if they are home, if they are on lock down.”

When Duffy shared the message with fans on Instagram in February, she said that following the incident her “recovery took time” but that she is “OK and safe now”.

She added: She wrote: “The truth is, and please trust me I am OK and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days.

“Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it.

“But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”

Duffy last released an album in 2010 with Endlessly.