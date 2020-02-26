🔥Duffy tells fans she was 'raped, drugged and held captive for days' in brave Instagram post🔥

duffy-tells-fans-she-was-&apos;raped,-drugged-and-held-captive-for-days&apos;-in-brave-instagram-post

John koli0

British singer Duffy has told fans she was “raped and drugged and held captive” over a period of days in a brave Instagram post. 

The Welsh singer, whose name is Aimee Anne Duffy, opened up about a past ordeal as she explained why she has not released any music since 2010 as a solo artist. 

On her blue ticked Instagram account on Tuesday, the 35-year-old wrote: “You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter.

“Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it.

“Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days.

“Of course I survived. The recovery took time.

“There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.” 

She added: “You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes.

“I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke.

“In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can.” 

