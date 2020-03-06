🔥Duchess of Sussex visits high-tech hologram exhibit at National Theatre🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The Duchess of Sussex stands next to a hologram on a private visit to the National Theatre to see a hi-tech exhibit.

Meghan, who is royal patron of the theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio yesterday afternoon before attending the Endeavour Fund Awards with husband Prince Harry.

The duchess, back in the UK for a final round of official engagements before she and Harry quit as senior members of the royal family, gave permission for the Evening Standard to have this exclusive photograph because she believes the studio and its work is so important to showcas

She viewed emerging technology, such as virtual reality, which is being used to develop new forms of dramatic storytelling.

The duchess is pictured here with a hologram of singer Nubiya Brandon, which was featured in the National’s exhibition All Kinds Of Limbo. It ran at the theatre’s Wolfson Gallery last year and uses holographic technology to take audiences on a musical journey to reflect the influence of West Indian and black culture on the UK music scene. It is now on show at Tate Modern.

Beaming: The Duchess of Sussex visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio yesterday afternoon (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Chris Allerton)

The duchess is to continue as patron of the National despite the announcement that she and Harry are stepping down as senior royals.

In addition to their official engagements over the next few days, Harry and Meghan are also meeting privately with several of their patronages.

Today Harry was joining six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton to open a museum at the Silverstone circuit, The Silverstone Experience, which charts British motor racing history with hands-on exhibits. It is also the new home of the British Racing Drivers’ Club archive.

Last night Harry told how he was “proud to serve Queen and country” at one of the couple’s final events.

They attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House to recognise the sporting and adventure achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel.

It was the first time the duchess has carried out a public royal duty in the wake of the “Megxit” crisis, but the couple seemed in good spirits. In a speech at the reception, Harry told the audience: “Meghan and I are so happy to be back with you,” before they both handed out awards. Addressing the veterans, Harry, who served with the Blues and Royals and the Army Air Corps, spoke of the honour of serving his grandmother. He said: “Being able to serve Queen and country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving!”

The couple will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall tomorrow, and Meghan will mark International Women’s Day on Sunday. They will join the Queen and other royals at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on Monday, their last official appearance as royals.