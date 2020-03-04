🔥Duchess of Cambridge wears coat from one of first appearances as Prince William's girlfriend over a decade a go🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Day two of the royal tour to Ireland saw the Duchess of Cambridge recycle a Reiss coat which she first debuted on one of her first official appearances as Prince William’s girlfriend.

The first time the duchess was seen wearing the white Reiss Olivia coat was in 2008 for Prince William’s graduation as a Royal Air Force pilot.

The piece is no longer available from the brand, but they are selling on eBay for £225.

For today’s ensemble (her third, equally as stylish outfit of the couple’s royal tour of Ireland) the duchess recycled her black and white polka dot blouse from Parisian label Equipment, which she last wore in September. She paired the silk shirt (£161, available to buy here) with her go-to black skinny jeans from Zara.

Prince William with his girlfriend Kate Middleton after his graduation ceremony at RAF Cranwell air base in Lincolnshire on April 11, 2008 (AFP via Getty Images)

The choice of polka dots makes Kate’s shirt bang on trend. Since March last year, online searches for the print have increased 120 per cent, according to fashion platform Lyst.

Today’s outfit followed on from two stellar looks yesterday. The first, which comprised an emerald dress from cool-girl brand Alessandra Rich and the second, which featured a dress from celebrity-favourite Vampire’s Wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the appearance today to visit Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland, which provides support to young people across a range of services.