🔥Dua Lipa and 5 Seconds Of Summer in battle for number one🔥

It’s a closely fought race to the top of the UK Album Charts this week, with Dua Lipa facing tough competition from 5 Seconds of Summer.

While Dua Lipa’s long-awaited second album Future Nostalgia, which saw its release date brought forward after it was leaked online, was expected to be a shoo-in for number one, the record is trailing behind 5SOS’s third album Calm.

The midweek chart position sees the Australian boyband out in front by over 7000 charts sales, according to the Official Chart Company.

BRIT Award-winning singer Lipa’s new album Future Nostalgia is currently the best-selling this week in terms of downloads and streams, but it currently sits behind Calm at number two.

Second: Dua Lipa is behind her closest rival (Getty Images)

Should 5 Seconds of Summer take the top spot, it will be their second UK number one after their second album, Sounds Good Feels Good, topped the charts in 2015.

While Lipa, 24, has seen both critical and commercial success with her music, with New Rules and Calvin Harris collaboration One Kiss reaching both reaching the top of the singles chart, the star has yet to have a number one album.

Her eponymous debut, released in 2017, reached number three in the UK charts and went two times platinum.

Fierce: 5SOS is top of the charts (Getty Images)

Last week, Lipa confirmed the rescheduled dates of her European tour, after several shows saw themselves postponed or outright cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

While originally intending to tour Future Nostalgia in May, the singer will now tour in January 2021.

Elsewhere, rap trio Skepta, Chip and Young Adz’s new album Insomnia debuts at number four, while Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor, who released a single with Rihanna last week, saw his latest album Partymobile enter the charts at number seven.

Last week’s chart-topper, The Weeknd’s After Hours, is now at number five.