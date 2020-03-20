🔥Drug dealer caught with half a kilo of cocaine and £4,000 jailed for more than six years🔥

A drug dealer who was caught with half a kilogram of cocaine and a knife as he was ferried around in a minicab has been jailed for more than six years.

Shihab Elamir, 24, had four blocks of the class A drug stashed around the Toyota Prius as well as more than £4,000 in cash when police moved in to arrest him on February 13 on the M40 through Kingston-upon-Thames.

The high-purity cocaine was in identically wrapped parcels hidden in the door pocket, in Elamir’s jacket, and inside a bum bag in the car boot which also contained cash and a spring-operated lock knife.

Elamir tried to hide his three mobile phones around the car moments before he was arrested, and a search of his home in in East Molesey uncovered more drugs, electronic scales, and a pester and mortar which had been used for drugs production.

The cocaine seized by officers (Metropolitan Police)

At Kingston crown court on Thursday, Elamir was jailed for six years and two months after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drug, possession of cannabis, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was also banned under a 14-year Criminal Behaviour Order from having more than one mobile phone, which must be registered to him.

Detective Constable Stuart Hobkirk, the investigating officer, said: “The evidence we collected against Elamir was so overwhelming that he was left with no other option than to plead guilty.”

The minicab driver was also arrested and has been released under investigation, the Met said.