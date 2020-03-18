🔥Drug 'buying time' for patients' lungs to be trialled in NHS amid coronavirus spread🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A drug that may be able to reduce the impact of coronavirus in hospitalised patients is to be trialled in the NHS.

The UK firm behind the once-a-day inhaled medication hopes it could prevent Covid-19 patients deteriorating to the extent they need a ventilator.

They also hope it could help to “buy time” by protecting the lungs of the most at risk patients before a vaccine is developed.

Synairgen, a respiratory drug discovery and development company spun out from Southampton University, today announced its interferon-beta lung therapy, known as SNG001, would be tested on 100 patients from next week.

Half will be given the aerosol therapy and half will be given a placebo after UK regulators fast-tracked the go-ahead. London hospitals will be involved in the pilot. It is hoped early results will be available in a couple of months.

Richard Marsden, chief executive of Synairgen, told the Standard it gave the lungs an enhanced “first line of defence”.

“The people who are getting very ill [from Covid-19] are the same people who are recognised to have a problem with their interferon-beta response,” he said. “If we can protect their lungs that would be a tremendous outcome.”

The firm includes Professor Stephen Holgate, whose research on the impact of road pollution in asthma was instrumental in getting the inquest into the death of London schoolgirl Ella Kissi-Debrah reopened last year.

Interferon-beta is a protein which orchestrates the body’s antiviral responses. The failure to produce enough could explain why some patients are at higher risk from respiratory viral infections.

Professor Holgate said the reduced immune response of those most at risk of serious Covid-19 disease makes them ideal candidates to receive the drug to replace their interferon-beta deficiency.

He added: “This is especially so because [coronavirus] is equipped to evade this first line of viral defence. In the absence of a suitable vaccine, increasing the host’s own immunity to enhance protection and virus elimination would seem a logical therapeutic approach.”