You are the owner of this article.

Dropkick Murphys, Rancid team up for tour coming to Pop’s outdoors

Dropkick MurphysCourtesy of the artist

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid’s “Boston to Berkeley II Tour” comes ot Pop’s with a show on May 16. The show is at Pop’s outdoors. Gerry Cinnamon and Jesse Ahern are also on the bill.Show time is at 7 p.m.Tickets are $45-$50 with a $99 VIP available at ticketmaster.com.Get more information at popsrocks.com.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Ozzy Osbourne had ben scheduled for the venue in 2019 but the tour was called off as well so he could recover from a fall.

The big show is June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 for the event presented by Campus Activities.

The Isley Brothers’ concert was full of classics, theirs and others, along with audience participation over the two full hours.

Primus will perform Rush’s classic album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety. Wolfmother and Battles are also on the bill.

The group is the subject of the hit Broadway play “Jersey Boys” known for songs like “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.”

Brittany Howard’s debut solo album is “Jaime.” Tickets for the show go on sale Friday. Vagabon will open.

Gary Mule Deer is also on the bill. The show is a stop on “The Americana Tour.”

This is the band’s third album with its most current lead singer Todd La Torre, who replaced Geoff Tate, who fell out with his former bandmates.

Dropkick MurphysCourtesy of the artist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics