🔥Drone deliveries could be a reality for residents of Spire London🔥

Residents of the tallest residential tower in western Europe won’t have to leave home to go shopping because they’ll be able to receive drone deliveries to their private winter garden balconies, should Amazon’s tests go to plan.

Spire London not only promises to be “future-proofed” – integrating new technologies and ways of living as they emerge – but offers buyers five-star amenities, including an infinity pool, gym and cocktail bar.

Apartments went on sale a month ago and already just over a third – worth £260 million – have been reserved in the latest tower to launch in Docklands.

Set to be the tallest residential tower in western Europe, the 771ft tower will be the joint-second tallest building in London, alongside Canary Wharf’s One Canada Square, and just 245ft shorter than London’s tallest building, The Shard in London Bridge.

The £800 million, 67-storey tower is being built by China’s Greenland Group and will house 861 flats upon completion in 2020.

Spire London is one of the latest high-spec developments to launch in the Docklands’ West India Quay – a regeneration hotspot.

For many people, this part of Docklands is an alternative London, one with more in common with downtown Chicago or Singapore than traditional prime areas such as Kensington, Putney or St John’s Wood.

Nearby Canary Wharf is already an established financial district, with 130,000 workers, and the surrounding areas are undergoing an ambitious construction programme to provide thousands of new homes, most of which will be ready for occupation in 2018-2020.

This means that buyers are purchasing off-plan now, ready to move in when Crossrail, seen as a game-changer for the area, is up and running.

Remaining apartments are priced from £740,000 and available through appointed agents CBRE and JLL. www.cbreresidential.co.uk; www.residential.jll.co.uk; www.spirelondon.com