🔥Driving Mobility Through Technology🔥

The vision of a New India is a reflection of the development that is taking place at a much faster pace than expected. According to the United Nations State of the World Population report, 40.76% of the country’s population is expected to live in urban areas by 2030.

Mobility flows have become a key dynamic in the rapid transformation of Indian cities, requiring state-of-the-art urban transportation infrastructure; smart mobility solutions for the movement of people and goods between cities and within cities are imperative. While India has long been struggling to ensure mobile comfort for its citizens, issues like last-mile connectivity, optimisation of existing capacity, the feasibility of varied transportation modes and safety demand immediate assiduity.

Government’s vision to shape a self-reliant India sets the foundation of robust transportation architecture. With the exigency to upgrade the present urban transportation system including rail, Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), Metrolite and other modes to citizens is a challenge the Indian government is addressing over the medium-term. Its bold and ambitious vision of modernising the urban transport system incorporates bullet trains, dedicated freight corridors (DFC), high-speed train corridors in the Golden Quadrilateral linking Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, MRTS networks within cities with Metrolite options for smaller cities and optimising existing infrastructure for the Indian Railways through modernisation.

Hitachi has been an active collaborator and contributor in effectuating the government’s vision while also stressing on the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

In a conscious bid to employ local engineering and project management talent and to boost indigenous manufacturing capabilities, Hitachi has sourced and integrated locally manufactured products in varied projects it has collaborated with the government. Hitachi has been closely following the ambitious expansion plan in rail sector and its relationship with Indian railways dates back to 1950s, when it delivered the first steam locomotive to India.

With the experience and expertise of nearly 100 years in Operations Technology (OT) and of around 50 years in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), its contributions to developing new standards in the Indian Railways has translated into a trusted and enduring association.

Hitachi with its advanced end-to-end solutions has been following the yearning extension plan for a complete transformation of the Railways into a highly efficient network.

According to the latest Union Budget, building railway infrastructure needs massive investments of $60 billion every year, to be largely met through public-private partnerships. It is estimated that one unit of investment in the railways enhances five-times the nation’s GDP according to the Economic Survey.

Highlighting Hitachi’s technological prowess and its approach towards addressing the growing challenges of urban transportation in India, Hitachi Rail STS India, avowed for its design and implement solutions and components for rail transport and mobility conferred with the unique project to establish Communication Based Train Control (CBTC)-based Signaling and the Telecommunications system for Noida-Greater Noida Metro Project. Hitachi Rail STS India accomplished a series of significant firsts in India by delivering the Aqua Line Metro Rail Project in an unprecedented 28 months. The successful implementation of the project has swiftly emerged as a unifier of the two urban areas cities covering 29.7 kilometres comprising 21 stations from Noida Sector 51 to Delta Depot Station in Greater Noida.

With the government’s vision to upgrade and modernise railways with latest Operations Technology and Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Hitachi Rail Systems Business Division is geared up to collaborate and provide solutions towards achieving sustainable, environment-friendly and affordable transportation systems across the country. With an intent to reduce vehicular pollution and density, enabling citizens to commute faster, and subsequently contribute to their productivity, Hitachi is closely working on significant projects which includes Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC), and Navi Mumbai Metro Rail (CIDCO), and has close to 250 railway engineering and management professionals implementing multiple projects across India in the rail sector and has also invested in the localisation in terms of signalling equipment. The Electronic Interlocking system and Multi-Section Digital Axle Counter (MSDAC) are now manufactured in India as well.

As a comprehensive rail-systems provider, Hitachi possesses a unique blend of intelligent solutions that encompass an impressive line-up of end-to-end solutions, allowing Hitachi to emerge as a partner in India’s integrated growth lead by digital transportation.” – Bharat Kaushal,

Managing Director, Hitachi India

Hitachi’s rail expertise encompasses rolling stock systems to state-of-the-art signalling systems and has developed future-ready railway solutions in multiple countries. Hitachi is aligned with the Indian Railway’s objective to achieve faster speeds for passenger and freight trains, by segregating freight operations from the present mixed movement through the implementation of Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) and also building high-speed corridors in the Diamond Quadrilateral. Hitachi, in fact, is installing state-of-the-art signalling and telecom equipment for a segment of the western DFC, a 1,500km high-speed Delhi-Mumbai freight line, which is the backbone of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor mega infrastructure project.

Hitachi’s advanced signalling work from Rewari to Vadodara and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai on the western DFC includes a robust train monitoring system (TMS) and Diagnostic system. Ensuring safe operation of trains by controlling signal LED lights and points, automated warning system at level crossing that activate with an approaching train and a GSM-R, (Global System for system to link these systems to work in tandem. Additionally, implementing latest European Train Control System (ETCS) in train protection and warning system. Indian Railways envisions to modernise its vast network by harnessing Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) to consolidate data on one platform ensuring greater operational efficiencies wherein an overall merger is considered imperative to optimise functioning. ICT supports in understanding the interdependency between systems and subsystems, and then building a railway model using simulation tools for operations, investments and decision-making.

Hitachi through its connected customer solutions can contribute in enabling seamless integration of high-speed corridors with multi-modal transportation systems with last-mile and first-mile connectivity.

These initiatives are a reflection of Hitachi’s commitment to contribute in building a sustainable urban transportation system through offering its Social Innovation Business Solutions, focusing on greater social, environmental and economic values that strive to improve the lives of citizens. Hitachi also seeks to provide safe and comfortable railway services to passengers globally.

Hitachi Rail’s connected solutions impact the lives of citizens, as cities become home to more people, easier and smart mobility solutions are the need of this rapidly developing nation. Creating new benchmarks for India’s urban transportation system through Social Innovation Business, Hitachi aspires to Power Good and build a sustainable society.