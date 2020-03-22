Driver’s license office in St. Louis City Hall to close

The Department of Motor Vehicles office in St. Louis City Hall will temporarily close.The DMV office is run by the St. Louis City collector, Gregory F.X. Daly. He announced the decision to close the office Sunday, saying he wanted to keep the number of people in City Hall at a minimum. The Missouri Department of Revenue previously announced 60-day automatic extensions for expiring driver licenses and motor vehicle registrations. Some private operators of license offices already made the decision to close them.

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Judy Wilson-Griffin was nurse for SSM Health St. Mary’s, but hadn’t been at work for weeks due to sickness. Officials aren’t sure where she came in contact with virus.

Casinos in Missouri close at midnight Tuesday, driving teests are suspended, the Arch’s tram rides are off. Keep up on updates Tuesday with this live blog of coronavirus news.

Missouri announced its first death, St. Louis puts 10-person limit on gatherings, Illinois cases soar to 288, with a third in St. Clair County and the government wants $500 billion to Americans – soon.

Restaurants and casinos in Illinois are closing today; keep up on updates Monday with this live blog of coronavirus news.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

Judy Wilson-Griffin was nurse for SSM Health St. Mary’s, but hadn’t been at work for weeks due to sickness. Officials aren’t sure where she came in contact with virus.

Lockdown looms for Illinois. Confirmed Missouri cases jumped to 47. Most sick people across St. Louis still can’t get tested for the coronavirus.

Two teachers and a parent at a Creve Coeur preschool have tested postive for COVID-19; a St. Louis doctor details her struggle to get coronavirus tests for herself and two patients who suddenly died; four have died in Illinois. Keep up-to-date on Thursday’s news about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish flu infected one-third of the world’s population and killed 50 million or more worldwide. But St. Louis suffered less than other cities thanks to efforts to limit spread of disease.