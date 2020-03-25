🔥Drivers get six-month MOT exemption due to coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Vehicle owners are to be granted a six-month exemption on MOT testing due to allow essential during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cars, vans and motorcycles will be exempted from needing a test from March 30.

The Department for Transport said this will mean essential travelling is able to continue.

Drivers were warned that vehicles must be kept in a roadworthy condition.

Garages will remain open for essential repair work.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We must ensure those on the frontline of helping the nation combat Covid-19 are able to do so.

“Allowing this temporary exemption from vehicle testing will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people to get essential food and medicine.

“Safety is key, which is why garages will remain open for essential repair work.”