Driver who fled St. Charles County police and caused deadly crash gets 15-year prison term

1 of 2

Authorities at the scene of a fatal crash in Weldon Spring on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Police say Aron J. Richardson fled a traffic stop in an SUV and collided with another vehicle, killing the driver, Krystofer M. Batsell. Photo courtesy KTVI

Jail mug shot of Aron J. Richardson

ST. CHARLES — A Union man who fled a police traffic stop in 2018 and caused a deadly crash was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison.Aron J. Richardson, 36, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Michael Fagras in a crash that killed 21-year-old Krystofer M. Batsell of St. Charles County.Richardson pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder, resisting arrest, drug possession and driving while intoxicated.On Nov. 17, 2018, Richardson sped away from a St. Charles County police officer near Highway 94 and Independence Road to avoid being arrested on active warrants, authorities said. Richardson ran a red light at Cedar Glen Drive and struck a Ford Focus turning left, killing Batsell, its driver. The crash also injured a passenger in Richardson’s SUV. Richardson had methamphetamine in his system; police also found meth in his Dodge Durango.Batsell was an independent rock journalist who had befriended several bands including Alice Cooper and Kiss, his parents told the judge Monday. The night of his death, he was returning from the home of a friend who accompanied him to interview a son of heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne.Compounding their grief, they said, was the fact that Batsell, the oldest of three brothers, died on his middle brother’s birthday.”I am now constantly consumed with the question of, ‘How could it be that a day of celebration turned into my worst nightmare?'” his mother Connie Batsell said.Batsell’s father said his son was a “kind-hearted soul” who sought to connect with outcasts at school or at church.”He had a way of making them feel as special and making deep, meaningful relationships through his love of music, his whimsical sense of humor or his generosity,” Ken Batsell said of his son.Richardson apologized for his actions and asked the judge if he could see a photograph of Krystofer Batsell.”I have no idea what the young man even looked like,” Richardson said. “I am deeply sorry for my actions. It sits with me every day.”Batsell’s parents also have a pending civil lawsuit against Richardson, St. Charles County police and the officer who stopped Richardson for speeding. The suit claims police twice ignored a supervisor’s order to end the chase, even after a near-miss with another car.

The St. Charles County police pursuit policy, per an attachment to a lawsuit seeking compensation from the police for a fatal traffic accident.