Driver of Mercedes wanted for firing shots at police crashes in Florissant; five injured

FLORISSANT — A police chase in north St. Louis County late Wednesday ended in a three-vehicle crash when the suspect’s car hit two innocent drivers, injuring five people in all.No county officers were hurt.St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus said police began chasing the car because it fit the description of a vehicle whose occupants shot at police officers in St. Louis city earlier in the day.At about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers in the North County precinct saw a black Mercedes near Interstate 270 and Halls Ferry Road. The county officers started chasing the Mercedes.About four miles west, at the intersection of I-270 and North Hanley Road, the Mercedes hit two vehicles, Panus said. Some of the wreckage was strewn along Dunn Road.The driver of the Mercedes and his passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both were arrested.The drivers of the two vehicles hit, plus a passenger in one of the cars, also were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. No additional information was released on those victims.Inside the wrecked Mercedes, police found two guns, shell casings and drugs. Panus did not elaborate.

