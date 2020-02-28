Driver killed in crash on Interstate 270 in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD — A driver was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 270, police said.The driver struck a center highway divider on I-270 just west of McDonnell Boulevard about 8:30 a.m., according to Hazelwood police. The driver, the lone occupant of the car, was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Hazelwood police did not immediately release an identity of the driver Friday morning.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

CREVE COEUR — A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Friday has been identified as Robert Hentz, 60, of O’Fallon, …

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

Police in St. Peters began an investigation in December when the camera was found mounted to a window of a home, court records show.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and an 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter.