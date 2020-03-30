🔥Driver found with wife in boot after being stopped on M6 during lockdown trip to collect eBay windows🔥

A driver was found with his wife in the boot of his car when he was stopped by police after ignoring the coronavirus lockdown rules.

The driver had made a 220-mile round trip from Coventry to Salford on Sunday to pick up £15 windows he had bought on eBay.

Realising his wife “could not fit in the vehicle” for the return journey, she had to sit in the boot.

North West Motorway Police stopped the vehicle on the M6 in Cheshire and issued the driver with a traffic offence report.

The police force reiterated that people can only leave their homes for a handful of reasons – to shop for basic necessities, such as food and medicine, to exercise, for any medical need, to provide care to a vulnerable person, and travelling for work purposes, but only where people can’t work from home.

The Government has banned all non-essential travel to curb the spread of Covid-19 and police officers now have the power to issue fines and arrest those flouting the rules.

Police stopping vehicles in York to check if only essential journeys are being made (PA)

The lockdown enforcement powers allow police officers to order people to go home, leave or disperse an area and ensure parents are taking steps to stop their children breaking the law.

Police checkpoints have been set up in some parts of the country, such as North Yorkshire, for officers to check if drivers are only making essential journeys.