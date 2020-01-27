🔥Driver caught using carpool lane with fake skeleton in a bucket hat tied to seat🔥

A driver using a carpool lane was caught with a fake skeleton dressed up to look like a passenger.

The 62-year-old was spotted in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with the skeleton tied to the front passenger seat wearing a camouflage bucket hat.

HOV lanes are reserved for cars with passengers to cut congestion.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it catches 7,000 people violating the HOV rules every year.

Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong! ☠︎ One of our motor troopers cited the 62-year-old male driver for HOV & window tint violations on SR-101 near Apache Blvd this morning. #NiceTry #YoureNotHeMan #AZTroopers pic.twitter.com/wQYY831mNY — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 23, 2020

They later handed the driver a fine and posted a warning on Twitter to other motorists thinking of pulling the same stunt.

It read: ‘Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong!’

He wasn’t the first to try fooling officials, with one man caught last April driving alongside a mannequin wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses.