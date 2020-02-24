🔥Drew Carey says ex-fiancee “didn’t deserve to die like she did”🔥

The Life and Death of Amie Harwick

Drew Carey opened up for the first time on his weekly satellite radio show with a tearful tribute to his former fiancée, Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick. CBS Los Angeles reports the show aired Friday, about a week after Harwick’s death and featured a setlist of songs the couple used to listen to together.

“Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her and she loved me back,” Carey said tearfully. “And I can never hear these songs again without thinking of her.”Some of the songs included the Four Seasons’ “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” the “5” Royales’ “Dedicated to the One I Love” and The Rascals’ “A Girl Like You,” according to Sirius XM Radio.

Carey and Harwick were engaged in 2018 and broke up about a year later.”So, this next set is for Amie Harwick – a beautiful person who didn’t deserve to die like she did,” Carey said.Police say Harwick was strangled and thrown from her third-floor balcony in the Hollywood Hills on Feb. 15. Her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, has been charged in her murder.As “48 Hours” reported, Harwick’s death is putting a spotlight on domestic violence and stalking laws. Carey is supporting an online petition calling for tighter stalking legislation – a petition that has already collected more than 85,000 signatures.

