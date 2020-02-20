🔥Drew Barrymore gives honest look into her weight loss struggles on Instagram🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Drew Barrymore has been sharing details about her workout routine on Instagram to celebrate what she’s dubbed Wellness Week.

In her latest post, the actress and entrepreneur got real about weight loss and body image.

“I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride,” the star of Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet began.

“I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them,” Barrymore said of her daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman. “It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on,” she wrote.

“That said, there have been times I have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good,” Barrymore continued. “It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and work my ass off!”

Proving she’s as funny as she is down-to-earth, Barrymore then added, “I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls).”

The FLOWER Beauty founder then got back to her serious message, telling her followers not compare themselves with what they see in the media and on TV. “So DON’T be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don’t compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets,” she said.

Drew Barrymore attends The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project fundraising event at The Africa Center on November 12, 2019 in New York City. (Getty Images)

“If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too,” she said, before sharing a warning. “However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food.”

She then added that she’s “found that elusive B called BALANCE. It only took 45 years to find myself,” said Barrymore, who turns 45 on February 22. “Right where I’m supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me,” she concluded, sharing that she credits her trainer and barre instructor, Marnie Alton, with helping her to navigate her fitness journey.

Drew Barrymore attends Glamour’s 2017 Women of The Year Awards (Getty Images for Glamour)

Earlier in the week, Barrymore gave a more in-depth look at her relationship with Alton, as part of Wellness Week for her followers. After calling Alton her “teacher and dear important friend,” Barrymore shared that it was the M/Body founder who helped her to lose 20 pounds for Santa Clarita Diet.

At the beginning of the month, Barrymore also held a ‘Foodie Week’ on her Instagram. In her daily posts, Barrymore shared some of her and her daughters’ favorite recipes and snacks – though, sadly, there was no mention of the Pillsbury Doughboy. Here’s hoping for more themed moments from Barrymore in the future (and maybe a few crescent rolls)