🔥Dreamy skin and funky eyes: the best beauty looks from London Fashion Week🔥

While we may not be able to trial most of the looks from London Fashion Week until later on this year, we can certainly dabble in a few of the emerging beauty trends.

From Victoria Beckham’s show – which saw the designer rip up her own rulebook – to Richard Quinn to Rixo and everything in between, London Fashion Week is a treasure trove of style and beauty inspiration.

As always, glowing and “translucent” skin was top of the backstage agenda.

At Victoria Beckham, all 44 models enjoyed a mini-facial courtesy of facialist to the stars, Melanie Grant, where she used Victoria Beckham Beauty’s two skincare products from its collaboration with Augustinus Bader.

It was all about beautiful skin at Victoria Beckham (Naomi May)

Once the models’ skin was looking hydrated and plump, minimal make-up was dotted on their faces – just a touch of Pat McGrath’s Skin Fetish foundation, concealer and powder.

“For the eyes, we did just a slick of mascara from the root of the lash,” McGrath explained backstage.

Naturally gorgeous skin was also key at Roksanda, Emilia Wickstead and Tommy Hilfiger – where McGrath also headed up the make-up.

While skin was kept relatively natural, the eye make-up for autumn/winter 2020 was considerably more playful.

At Richard Quinn, sweeps of green, blue, orange, yellow and white lined the models’ waterlines. Chief make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench commented backstage, “the clothes are quite feminine but with an aggressive tone to them, so we wanted to do that with the makeup. Everyone’s got a different eyeliner colour depending on the dress they’re wearing.”

Vibrant eyes backstage at Rixo (Rixo)

Backstage at Rixo, before it staged its first collaboration with Christian Lacroix, models’ eyes were finished with kaleidoscopic sweeps of popping NARS blushes. Make-up artist Vincent Ford said, “I wanted to marry the pops of colour that Rixo is known for, with the haute couture world of Christian Lacroix. I used blush shades to create a soft smoky eye in a mix of Rixo’s bold shades and added a jewel to the inner corner for an element of glamour.”

Meanwhile at Halpern, which adorned its models’ faces with glitter last season, switched it up and instead applied 3-D crystals to a handful of models’ faces. To achieve the look, make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench crushed rose quartz and other crystals and arranged them in “starburst” patterns.

