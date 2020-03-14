‘Dreaming Zenzile,’ a rising jazz star’s tribute to her idol, expected this summer at the Rep

Champaign-Urbana native and rising jazz star Somi, right, rehearses a number for "Dreaming Zenzile" on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at a practice space at the Opera Theater of Saint Louis. "Dreaming Zenzile" is about the legendary South African singer-activist Miriam Makeba, which Sumi wrote and stars in at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

“Dreaming Zenzile,” which is tentatively scheduled to have its world premiere this summer at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, is at once a showcase and a tribute.Written by Somi Kakoma — who also stars under her stage name, Somi — the Mainstage musical is likely to introduce the rising jazz and world-music star to a wider audience. And it will spotlight the life and career of one of her idols: legendary South African singer and activist Miriam Makeba.Makeba was among “the first African artists to have success on the international stage,” says Somi, who was born in Champaign, Illinois, and is of Rwandan and Ugandan ancestry. The show is “an homage to her memory and to the space-making work that she did for myself and for other artists. But it’s also about undoing the silence around her legacy.”Makeba, whose middle name was Zenzile, died in 2008 at age 76 after performing at a concert in Italy.

Somi, who was a protégé of the late South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela, deeply impressed local music aficionados with a concert in October 2018 at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation. Her distinctive sound — jazz with an African flavor — and charismatic stage presence suggest that she’s just the right performer to bring Makeba’s story to life.Hana S. Sharif, artistic director of the Rep, describes Somi as “a phenomenal artist.”“I was introduced to this project by Somi a few years ago, when it was in the developmental stages,” Sharif says. “I read an early draft of it, and I thought that there was something really special and extraordinary there.”Somi, who has drawn comparisons to iconic singer Nina Simone, made her major-label debut in 2014 with the album “The Lagos Music Salon” on OKeh Records. The New York Times noted that her songs “gracefully fuse African-tinged grooves, supple jazz singing and compassionate social consciousness; they’re both serious and seductive.” JazzTimes magazine praised her most recent album, “Petite Afrique” (2017) — which took musical inspiration from the Little Africa section of New York’s Harlem neighborhood — as “a sweeping suite that is at once a history lesson, battle cry and celebration of diversity.”In “Dreaming Zenzile,” Somi portrays Makeba during her last performance, in which she communes with spirits (played by actors) and comes to terms with her life.“The main tension is about whether it’s time for her to go or not,” Somi says. “And the intimacy we have with ourselves as performers. There’s a wide range of emotions that you go through, and there’s a solitude that accompanies that choice to be out front onstage, something quite lonely. But not in a sad way.”

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, the show features Somi performing her own compositions along with songs associated with Makeba, to the jazzy accompaniment of pianist Toru Dodo, bassist Benjamin Jephta, guitarist Hervé Samb and drummer Sheldon Thwaites.“In theater, usually people play exactly what the note is, every single night,” she says. “But there’s something really wonderful about the opportunity to step outside of that. So there’s this larger metaphor about freedom, which is really what Miriam Makeba’s whole life journey was about.”Makeba, who was born in Johannesburg on March 4, 1932, called attention to the struggle against apartheid — the policy of white-dominated racial segregation maintained in South Africa from 1948 to 1991. In a 2008 interview, she described her art as a reflection of her background.“People think I consciously decided to tell the world what was happening in South Africa,” she said. “No! I was singing about my life, and in South Africa we always sang about what was happening to us — especially the things that hurt us.”The singer fell out of favor with the U.S. music industry after she married civil rights activist Stokely Carmichael in 1968. A critic of the Vietnam War, associate of the Black Panther Party and target of FBI surveillance, Carmichael was a controversial figure.“Besides falling in love, they obviously had a lot in common,” Somi says. In his advocacy for African American empowerment, Carmichael was a kindred spirit of Makeba, who had come to be embraced as “a voice for global awareness of the anti-apartheid movement.”

In 1962, Makeba’s celebrity was such that she sang at President John F. Kennedy’s 45th birthday party — the same event at which Marilyn Monroe notoriously performed. But her marriage to Carmichael — from whom she was divorced in 1978 — effectively halted her career trajectory in America.“She was blacklisted,” Somi says. “It wasn’t until the 1980s — when Paul Simon did a ‘Graceland’ tour — that she was reintroduced to larger spaces, and people started remembering her.” In addition to Makeba, the concerts in support of Simon’s Grammy-winning “Graceland” album featured Masekela, to whom she was briefly married in the 1960s.“Dreaming Zenzile” promises to be a spirited celebration of the artist fondly known as “Mama Africa” — and one that will raise her profile once again.“Even in her death, there’s still weight to Miriam Makeba,” Somi says.

