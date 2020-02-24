🔥Dreamboys stripper faces months off work after injuring himself in pole snap mishap in Shoreditch🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Dreamboys stripper faces four months off work after injuring himself and an audience member during a dance routine mishap.

Lewis Riches, 32, was performing as part of a strip show on Saturday in Shoreditch, east London, when the dance pole snapped.

Mr Riches fell into the crowd, injuring a woman who was at the event as part of a hen do.

A Dreamboys spokeswoman said the dancer is set for an operation later this week having suffered a “debilitating injury to both his ankle and leg”.

“Lewis will be out of action for the next four months – possibly longer,” she told the Standard.

London Ambulance Service confirmed it attended the incident and took a woman with a head injury to hospital for treatment.

Mr Riches was treated by paramedics for his leg injury before they also transported him for further care.

A report from the Sun said that the woman, 75, was knocked out as the pole hit her “bang on the head”.

The spokeswoman said the woman had since recovered, while she was hopeful Mr Riches would also be back to full health eventually.

“The Hen and her party have been invited back for her own very private Dreamboys show,” she said, due to their evening being cut short.

The incident occurred at For Your Eyes Only in Shoreditch, which the Dreamboys hire to perform in weekly each Saturday. The Standard has contacted the venue for comment.