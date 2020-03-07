🔥Dream Downtown New York review: A party-lovers hub with a glass bottomed pool🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

No-one comes to New York for a quiet weekend, least of all to the city’s club hub, the Meatpacking District, location of various restaurants, after-dark cocktail haunts and the Dream Downtown.

Forget lobbies with tinkling piano music and buttoned-up doormen, ‘The Dream’ is where New York’s party lovers come to drink and not rest, billed as a ‘light-hearted exploration of all things after dark (and the oh-so-boring daylight hours that follow).’

The lowdown

The first thing you notice when you pull up is the hotel’s distinctive metal exterior – modelled on a ship – with bubble-like openings to the windows above.

The effect from the inside is to offer up glimpses of the New York skyline in little circular frames, while the high ceilings give the relatively compact rooms a feeling of added space.

The lobby features a horseshoe-shaped bar (packed out with revellers at the weekend) and a huge glass window framing greenery offset by the hotel’s shimmering metal exterior.

Look up and you’ll see the hotel’s floating, glass-bottomed pool – an exhibitionist’s place to swim when the weather warms up (if you can bag a sun lounger).

The rooms

With a distinctly 1960s modernist vibe, the hotel’s bubble theme continues in the décor of the rooms, with stencil-cut bed heads, round glass pendant lamps and porthole windows to peer out of.

The bathrooms feature circular tiling and metal mesh instead of shower curtains – a little cold and minimalist if you prefer something softer, but it’s unlikely you’ll be getting much shut-eye if you’re joining the party downstairs (thankfully, the rooms are well soundproofed).

There are 314 of these ‘loft-style’ rooms (apparently this still classes the place as a ‘boutique’ hotel) to choose from, ranging from a Bronze Queen Room to the Guesthouse Presidential Suite. This features its own private terrace with a hot tub and 900 square feet of space to luxuriate in.

Eating and drinking

It won’t surprise you that there’s no shortage of places to eat, drink and party.

The hub in the summer months is Dream Beach, one of the coolest places to take a dip in the city when the mercury rises, which transforms into an Ibiza-style party zone as the mercury rises.

For a rooftop snifter, try PHD – the hotel’s ‘penthouse party club’. There’s also underground lounge and bar, Electric Room, or if you’re hungry, Bodega Negra does upmarket Mexican fare by chef Michael Armstrong.

If you want to push the boat out with a truly sceney New York dinner, legendary Chinese restaurant Phillippe Chow (with a sparkler duck dish loved by Cardi B and Nicki Minaj) opened up Phillippe Downtown – connecting directly to the hotel – last summer.

The Beijing-style restaurant is the perfect place to people-watch with a lychee martini while tucking into some steamed dumplings.

Things to do

Provided you can get over your raging hangover, the west Manhattan location of the hotel makes it a good spot for exploring neighbouring Chelsea and the West Village.

The hotel is a short walk from the Whitney Museum of American Art, or head north for a coffee and a stroll along The High Line.

If it’s a sunny day, just get down to the pool and reserve a lounger before the hoards arrive.