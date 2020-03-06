🔥Dramatic moment dog walker tackles car thief in Australia… before high-fiving police officer🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A dog walker has been hailed a hero after police video showed him tackling a car thief to the ground and high-fiving an officer before walking off.

The man was dragged and then held to the ground by the dog walker as fled on foot after jumping out of the stolen Toyota 4×4 with police in pursuit in Mermaid Waters on Australia’s Gold Coast.

He is then seen on the police helicopter video high-fiving an officer who arrives on the scene, before casually walking away.

Police are now trying to locate the good Samaritan so he can be commended for his actions.

