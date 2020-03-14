Home
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States expects a major drop in passenger flights from countries subject to the European travel ban aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, a senior Department of Homeland Security official said on Saturday.

“We expect the number of passengers to decline dramatically and relatively quickly,” the official said in a briefing for reporters. “We would expect to see some airlines pull down flights. Not all flights, but to reduce the number of their flights.”

Reporting by Jonathan Landay

About The Author

Mariya

