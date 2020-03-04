🔥Drake slammed for reference to ex Sophie Brussaux on new track When to Say When🔥

Drake is facing criticism for calling the mother of his two-year-old son Adonis a “fluke” in a new song.

On one of his surprise new tracks, When to Say When, Drake references Sophie Brussaux with the lyric: “Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is.”

Following the song’s release, fans have called out the Canadian rapper, with some branding the line “disrespectful.”

Listeners criticised Drake’s lyric on Twitter, with some branding it disrespectful.

One user wrote: “You slept with one (of many) women with no condom, she gets pregnant, has the baby, keeps it a secret for you, takes the embarrassment when Pusha revealed it, has never said anything bad about you…and she’s a fluke?!”

“Men are embarrassing. Sophie ain’t done a thing to this man but be quiet and take care of their kid, and he out here being a heada,” said another.

Brussaux, a French-born artist, gave birth to Drake’s son Adonis in 2017.

A former adult actress, Brussaux’s art has now been exhibited in New York and London.

The pregnancy was rumoured for months before Drake confirmed he was a father on his 2018 album Scorpion.

On the song Emotionless, he says: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.

“Breakin’ news in my life I don’t run to the blogs, the only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call.”