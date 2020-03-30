🔥Drake reveals first photos of two-year-old son Adonis🔥

Drake has shared a series of photos of his young son Adonis for the first time ever.

The notoriously private rapper, 33 shared an emotional post on Instagram discussing what’s important in life during this period of isolation, accompanied by six photos including sweet snaps of the two-year-old.

He told his followers: “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light.

“This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.”

The rapper added: “Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up.”

He revealed that he was missing loved ones during this difficult time, writing: “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

The photos show two-year old Adonis looked angelic with his stunning blue eyes and blonde curls.

The Instagram gallery included a picture of Drake’s parents on their wedding day and another snap showing the rapper with Sophie Brussaux, who is the mother of his child.

Sophie is a French based artist and former adult film star, and it was reported that the two met at the start of 2017 and they were spotted having dinner in Amsterdam.

She then became pregnant shortly after and the pair then welcomed Adonis on October 11, 2017, but did not officially announce the news at the time.

Drake confirmed that he had become a father on his 2018 album Scorpion.