🔥Drake reportedly self-isolates in Toronto after partying with Kevin Durant before he was diagnosed with coronavirus🔥

Drake is said to be self-isolating in Toronto after he spent time with basketball player Kevin Durant mere days before he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to Page Six, the former Degrassi star is holed up in his mansion after partying with Durant.

The pair were spotted at the West Hollywood nightclub Nice Guy about a week ago, where they even posed for photos.

Drake is a huge basketball fan and has an equity stake in the Toronto Raptors basketball team.

Durant was in Los Angeles as his team was playing the Los Angeles Lakers. While he didn’t play because of an injury, he traveled to support the team.

He and three other Brooklyn Nets teammates tested positive for the virus, although only one player is currently showing symptoms.

Now, Drake could be in Canada for quite a while, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he’s closing the country’s borders to foreigners.

Maybe he can start filming the Degrassi reboot the world needs if he gets bored – but he probably won’t, as he owns a 2-acre, $6.7 million mansion in his Canadian hometown, so he should have plenty to do during his own personal off-season.